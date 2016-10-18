Biana Arentz | Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage announced that Biana Arentz has become an affiliated agent with the company’s Annapolis Plaza office.

Arentz and her husband, Maryland Del. Steve Arentz, R-Caroline, Cecil, Kent and Queen Anne’s, have lived in Queen Anne’s County for 25 years. Former owners of Hemingway’s Restaurant on the Eastern Shore for more than 20 years, Biana is now dedicated 100 percent to real estate, a career she has already spent 12 years cultivating, and to volunteering.

Biana is the chair and a founding member of the Board of Bosom Buddies Charities, Inc., an organization that has raised more than 1.5 million dollars for the fight against breast cancer. She has also been involved with Hospice of Queen Anne’s, Cancer Comfort Angels and many other charities.

Her professional associations and designations include the Treasurer of the Bay Area Association of Realtors, Maryland Association of Realtors Leadership Academy, Certified International Property Specialist designation from NAR and the Global Business Committee for the Maryland Association of Realtors.

