Christopher M. Henry | Ober|Kaler

Finance lawyer Christopher M. Henry has joined the law firm Ober|Kaler as an associate. Chris represents financial institutions, equipment finance companies and investors in complex corporate transactions. His practice centers on leveraged and syndicated financing transactions, and mergers and acquisitions. Before entering private practice, Henry was a judicial intern to the Hon. Peter J. Messitte of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he earned a Wharton Certificate in Management and served as senior editor of the University of Pennsylvania Journal of Constitutional Law. During law school, Henry worked on the Penn Housing Rights Project, assisting attorneys in negotiating landlord-tenant cases in Philadelphia Municipal Court. He is also a graduate of the University of Maryland, earning a Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude.

