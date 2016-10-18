Dr. Mark L. Fehr | Mercy Medical Center

Mark L. Fehr, M.D., has joined the neurology center at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore. Fehr is a general neurologist whose areas of expertise include epilepsy and seizure disorders. He specializes in the treatment of the following conditions: seizure disorders, concussions, headaches, imbalance, memory loss, stroke, tremors and vertigo. Fehr received his medical degree and his Masters of Public Health, MPH, from Tufts University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in neurology at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and his fellowship in neurophysiology at the University of Michigan Health System. He is a member of the American Medical Association, American Academy of Neurology, American Clinical Neurophysiology Society and American Epilepsy Society.

