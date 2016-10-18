Quantcast
Dr. Susila Rajakumar | Mercy Personal Physicians

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2016

Srajakumar. Susila MERCY PERSONAL PHYSICIANSSusila Rajakumar, M.D., has joined Mercy Personal Physicians at Glen Burnie, part of Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore’s network or primary/specialty care sites throughout the region, as a primary care physician with experience in adult and geriatric care.  Rajakumar is board certified in internal medicine. She earned a medical degree from the University of Madras, Madras Medical College in India. Rajakumar completed her residency in internal medicine at Harbor Hospital and a geriatric fellowship at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center.

