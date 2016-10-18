Dr. Susila Rajakumar | Mercy Personal Physicians

Susila Rajakumar, M.D., has joined Mercy Personal Physicians at Glen Burnie, part of Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore’s network or primary/specialty care sites throughout the region, as a primary care physician with experience in adult and geriatric care. Rajakumar is board certified in internal medicine. She earned a medical degree from the University of Madras, Madras Medical College in India. Rajakumar completed her residency in internal medicine at Harbor Hospital and a geriatric fellowship at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.