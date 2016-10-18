Erica LeMon, Emily Alt, Michelle Moodispaw and John Jeffcoat | Md. Legal Aid

Maryland Legal Aid recently named Erica LeMon as its new director of advocacy for children and families; Emily Alt, director of program development and compliance; Michelle Moodispaw, the supervising attorney for the new District Court Self-Help Resource Center in Salisbury; and John Jeffcott as the new law and technology specialist in its information technology unit

LeMon will lend her expertise to Maryland Legal Aid attorneys in 12 offices across the state on issues including children and family law and appellate work. LeMon earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from West Virginia University and a law degree from West Virginia University College of Law. She also has certificates in civil mediation and child access mediation. LeMon has significant career experience representing and advocating for children and families, including working with family, juvenile, family recovery, drug, mental health, veterans and truancy courts throughout Maryland. She has testified in front of the Maryland Senate and House Judiciary Committees and the Judiciary Rules Committee and has assisted with amendments to the Maryland Statute in Courts and Judicial Proceedings, the Family Law Statute and Maryland Rules and related guardianship and adoption matters.

Alt worked at American Communities Trust in Baltimore, where she served as chief operating officer. In that position, she managed all administrative and financial functions for the organization, including drafting and negotiating consulting proposals and contracts and overseeing grant obligations and reporting requirements. Prior to American Communities Trust, Emily was with the Annie E. Casey Foundation, where she worked with the vice president and chief of staff on several complex projects related to the operations and administration of the Foundation. Alt has a law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law, where she finished first in her class. Before joining the Annie E. Casey Foundation, she practiced commercial real estate with Ballard Spahr LLP for five years.

Moodispaw’s experience includes establishing a law practice focused on providing pro bono and low bono legal services in a variety of practice areas including family law, general civil litigation, criminal law and immigration matters with a specific emphasis on representing women and children. She was also recently the chair of the Anne Arundel Local Pro Bono Committee. She has practiced as a felony trial attorney for both the Office of the Public Defender in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County and the Florida Office of the Public Defender. Moodispaw earned a law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts from Towson University.

Jeffcott earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maryland and a law degree from Columbia Law School where he volunteered for the Resilience Advocacy Project, providing legal advice and resources to indigent youth. Jeffcoat’s IT experience includes a CompTIA Security+ certification, which is becoming one of the fastest growing fields in the IT sector, and familiarity with virtualization and SharePoint.

