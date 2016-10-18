Quantcast
Don't Miss

As police turn to facial-ID tech, groups voice new concerns about profiling

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Craig Timberg October 18, 2016

WASHINGTON - The growing use of facial-recognition systems has led to a high-tech form of racial profiling, with African-Americans more likely than others to have their images captured, analyzed and reviewed during computerized searches for crime suspects, according to a new report based on records from dozens of police departments. The report, to be released Tuesday ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo