FEATURED MOVER | Marty Balenger, Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Co.

Marty Balenger, AU, AINS was recently promoted to director of underwriting at Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Company. In this position, Balenger is responsible for leading and directing the daily activities and operations of the underwriting department, while ensuring the department achieves its organizational goals, objectives and standards. Previously, she was an underwriting technical specialist providing underwriting expertise to corporate initiatives. Balenger joined Chesapeake Employers as a senior underwriter in 2003, and since 2011 she has held the position of underwriting technical specialist. Previously, Balenger held various underwriting positions with a large multi-line carrier.

ABOUT MARTY BALENGER

Resides in:

Dallastown, Pennsylvania

Education:

Designations in Associate in Commercial Underwriting and Associate in General Insurance through AICPCU

What is the biggest red flag when determining whether or not to underwrite a company?

Depending on what type of business you are underwriting can contribute to an underwriter needing additional information . For example, a roofing contractor with only one employee would raise question since roofing is considered a crew activity.

If you had not chosen underwriting as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Watching the technology industry evolve over the years has always fascinated me.

Favorite vacation:

Santa Fe, New Mexico

When I want to relax, I … :

Enjoy playing Words with Friends with my sister

Favorite book:

Any good fiction book.

Favorite quotation:

Life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you react to it.” — Charles R Swindoll

