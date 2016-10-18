Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. firm’s satellite system chosen for Argentinian network

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2016

An Argentinian national telecommunications company has selected a Maryland firm's satellite system to connect the country's schools and underserved rural areas to the Internet. Hughes Network Systems LLC, based in Germantown, will supply ARSAT with the most recent version of the system, including gateways and very small aperture terminals, which will operate over the Argentinian company's ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo