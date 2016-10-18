Quantcast
Husband gives $1.4M more to PAC backing Hoeber’s campaign

By: Associated Press October 18, 2016

FREDERICK — The husband of Republican 6th District congressional candidate Amie Hoeber has contributed more than $1.4 million to a super PAC supporting her effort to unseat Democratic Rep. John Delaney. Media outlets report that campaign finance reports filed over the weekend show Mark Epstein, a senior executive at Qualcomm, donated more than $1.4 million to ...

