Husband gives $1.4M more to PAC backing Hoeber’s campaign

FREDERICK — The husband of Republican 6th District congressional candidate Amie Hoeber has contributed more than $1.4 million to a super PAC supporting her effort to unseat Democratic Rep. John Delaney. Media outlets report that campaign finance reports filed over the weekend show Mark Epstein, a senior executive at Qualcomm, donated more than $1.4 million to ...