Jenny Trust | Md. Public Television

Jenny Trust has joined Maryland Public Television as director of membership. Trust leads a team of seven in MPT’s development division charged with planning and executing direct response campaigns, membership activities, and viewer relations.

Before coming to MPT, she served for more than three years as director of development for Baltimore Child Abuse Center. Prior to this, she worked as associate director, annual giving and special gifts, at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and held several development positions with Planned Parenthood of Maryland.

Trust is an alumna of University of Maryland, Baltimore County where she earned her undergraduate degree in American studies, with a minor in history. She is a Baltimore resident.

