Lauren Eisele Walbert | Sandy Hillman Communications

Sandy Hillman Communications announced that agency veteran Lauren Eisele Walbert has been promoted to the role of vice president. Walbert, who joined SHC in 2010 as a senior account executive, served the firm most recently as an account supervisor. Walbert works on a number of SHC’s most prominent accounts, including the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the National WWII Museum in New Orleans and the United Way of Central Maryland. Prior to joining SHC, Walbert served as a senior account executive at New York-based Ruder Finn Public Relations, working on the Jamaica Tourist Board and Hotels.com accounts.

