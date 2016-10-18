Quantcast
Don't Miss

Marriott adds branded credit card benefits after Starwood merger

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2016

Marriott International Inc. on Tuesday announced a new benefit for members of its three loyalty programs who also use co-branded credit cards, enabling them to earn points at more hotels. Stockholders of Marriott and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. completed their merger in September, and both companies had their own loyalty programs. Already, members of Marriott Rewards, ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo