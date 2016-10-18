Quantcast
Marriott to build $600M facility, stay in Maryland

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Writer October 18, 2016

Marriott International Inc., one of Maryland's four Fortune 500 companies, will receive more nearly $30 million in state tax breaks, grants and conditional loans as part of an incentive package to remain in the state. The company will build a $600 million facility in downtown Bethesda, maintaining the company's presence in Montgomery County where it has been ...

