Md. man gets 6 months for baby daughter’s bathtub drowning

By: Associated Press David Dishneau October 18, 2016

HAGERSTOWN — A Maryland judge sentenced a man to six months in jail Monday for leaving his 10-month-old daughter to drown in a bathtub while he negotiated a car sale over the telephone and performed other household tasks. Darius Jackson, 25, was irresponsible and careless, Washington County Circuit Judge M. Kenneth Long said as he accepted ...

