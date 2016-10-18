Quantcast
Don't Miss

Maryland transportation officials to visit Charles County

By: Associated Press October 18, 2016

LA PLATA — Maryland officials will be in Charles County to talk about planned transportation investments. Deputy Transportation Secretary Jim Ports will be joining other officials in La Plata on Tuesday. It's the 12th stop on the Maryland Department of Transportation's annual tour to update local officials and the public on the state's $14.4 billion capital transportation ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo