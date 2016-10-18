Quantcast
Don't Miss

National Spelling Bee launches video contest

By: Associated Press October 18, 2016

WASHINGTON — Even if you're not a champion speller, there's a way to win a trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. For the second straight year, Scripps has launched its "Spellebrity" video contest. Students who enter will produce videos about their love of reading. A panel of judges will pick the best 10 videos, and a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo