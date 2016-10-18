Md. firm building 503 Kw solar field for Eastern Shore power coop

Share this: Email

A new solar field is under construction for an Eastern Shore electric distribution cooperative, and a company from the other side of the Chesapeake Bay is building it. Rockville-based Standard Solar Inc. is building the 503-kilowatt, 1,596-panel system on a 1.2 acre field next to Choptank Electric Cooperative Inc.'s regional service center on Walston Switch Road in Salisbury. ...