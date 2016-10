Natalie McSherry, a principal with the Baltimore law firm Kramon & Graham, was recently elected chair of the Woodsboro Bank board of directors. McSherry was named to the Woodsboro Bank board of directors in 2009 and became vice chair in 2012.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.