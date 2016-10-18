Quantcast
Don't Miss

New administrative judges named in Western Maryland

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2016

New judicial leadership is coming to Western Maryland as of Nov. 1. Allegany County Circuit Judge W. Timothy Finan has been named administrative judge for the Fourth Judicial Circuit, while Washington County Circuit Judge Daniel P. Dwyer will become administrative judge in the county, Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera announced Monday. In their new ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo