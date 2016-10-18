Quantcast
PHOTOS: Aramark, Bon Secours plant healthy food in West Baltimore

By: Maximilian Franz October 18, 2016

Two dozen Bon Secours and Aramark leaders kicked off a healthy foods initiative by planting the Fulton Avenue hoop house and hosting a community picnic at the Northwest corner of N. Fulton Avenue & W. Fayette Street in Baltimore. In 2015, the researchers at Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable future released a report that ...

