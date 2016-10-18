Quantcast
Rules Committee proposes letting Md. attorneys call themselves ‘specialists’

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 18, 2016

Maryland attorneys have long been prohibited from advertising themselves as “specialists” in a particular area of law. But a proposed change to the Maryland Rules would lift that ban, largely due to concern over whether it is constitutional. The Maryland Judiciary’s Standing Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure has proposed the Court of Appeals strike ...

