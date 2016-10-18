Solaire Bethesda construction complete

Share this: Email

Construction of the Solaire Bethesda, the apartment complex its developer touts as its most “upscale living destination," is complete. Washington Property Co. announced it completed construction of the 139-unit development on Tuesday. The mixed-use building's retail space, which will include a True Food Kitchen, is expected to be complete early next year. “Solaire Bethesda sets a new ...