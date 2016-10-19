PHOTOS: BricknFire Pizza Co. opens in Baltimore Marriott Inner Harbor

BricknFire Pizza Co., a Catonsville-based coal-fire pizza company, celebrated the opening of its location at the Baltimore Marriott Inner Harbor at Camden Yards July 14 with special guest J. W. “Bill” Marriott Jr., the executive chairman and chairman of the board of Marriott International Inc. The grand opening was a result of BricknFire Pizza winning the Marriott-sponsored Canvas competition, which challenged entrepreneurial hopefuls to submit their best ideas for a restaurant concept and win $50,000 for building and equipment costs. BricknFire started in 2014 by owners Megan Lanasa and Trey Kirby as a mobile brick-oven pizza operation.
Photos courtesy of Planit
J. W. “Bill” Marriott Jr., the executive chairman and chairman of the board of Marriott International Inc., shares a laugh with Megan Lanasa, owner of BricknFire Pizza Co.
On hand for BricknFire’s grand-opening celebration were, from left, Sami Abuzeid, regional AVP of Baltimore Marriott; Ed Rudzinski, general manager of the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel; Jon Koscher, general manager of the Sheraton Inner Harbor Hotel; Onahlea Shimunek, general manager of the Baltimore Marriott Inner Harbor at Camden Yards; Megan Lanasa, owner of BricknFire Pizza Co.; J. W. “Bill” Marriott, Jr., executive chairman and chairman of the board of Marriott International Inc.; and Terry Donahue, general manager of Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel.
Brittany Turner, left, a server at The Yard in Baltimore Marriott Inner Harbor at Camden Yards, gets a congratulatory handshake from J. W. “Bill” Marriott Jr., the executive chairman and chairman of the board of Marriott International Inc., during the grand opening of BricknFire Pizza Co.
Nathan Oliver, the executive chef of BricknFire Pizza Co., puts the finishing touches on a pizza before it heads into the oven during the grand opening of BricknFire Pizza Co.
