PHOTOS: BricknFire Pizza Co. opens in Baltimore Marriott Inner Harbor

BricknFire Pizza Co., a Catonsville-based coal-fire pizza company, celebrated the opening of its location at the Baltimore Marriott Inner Harbor at Camden Yards July 14 with special guest J. W. “Bill” Marriott Jr., the executive chairman and chairman of the board of Marriott International Inc. The grand opening was a result of BricknFire Pizza winning the Marriott-sponsored Canvas competition, which challenged entrepreneurial hopefuls to submit their best ideas for a restaurant concept and win $50,000 for building and equipment costs. BricknFire started in 2014 by owners Megan Lanasa and Trey Kirby as a mobile brick-oven pizza operation.

Photos courtesy of Planit

To submit photos for The Business Album, email sean.wallace@thedailyrecord.com.