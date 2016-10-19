Quantcast
Don't Miss

Riders to wait up to 24 minutes for Metrorail trains on weekend

By: Associated Press October 19, 2016

WASHINGTON — Metro says riders traveling on the rail system this weekend will wait up to 24 minutes for trains. Metro says that on Saturday and Sunday, trains on the silver, blue, yellow and green lines will operate every 20 minutes. On the orange line, trains will run every 20 minutes between West Falls Church and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo