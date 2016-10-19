Quantcast
Declaration rolls out high-speed internet service in western Md.

By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2016

Declaration Networks Group Inc. successfully launched its NeuBeam High Speed Internet service Wednesday in portions of southern Garrett County, offering residential and business broadband at speeds up to 20 times greater than available offerings, with no data caps for any service packages. The announcement marks an important milestone in the public/private partnership between Garrett County and DNG developed ...

