Wrongful death lawsuit against ex-UVA athlete Huguely moving forward

By: Associated Press October 19, 2016

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Charlottesville judge has denied a request to pause the wrongful death lawsuit against George Huguely V, a former University of Virginia student convicted of second-degree murder in the slaying of his girlfriend, Yeardley Love. Media outlets report attorneys for Sharon Love — Yeardley Love's mother — asked the judge on Tuesday to ...

