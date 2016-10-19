Quantcast
Harvard cuts a deal with its grad students on union drive

By: Daily Record Staff Josh Eidelson October 19, 2016

Harvard’s teaching and research assistants will vote next month on whether to form the Ivy League’s first formally recognized graduate student employee union. In a precedent-setting August ruling, the National Labor Relations Board determined that graduate students at Columbia University were employees with the right to unionize, rebuffing pleas from Columbia and the rest of the ...

