Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals – Oct. 20, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2016

Court of Appeals Civil Procedure, Forfeiture: For purposes of the Maryland forfeiture statute, funds contained in a bank account are “money” and are not a type of tangible or intangible personal property, therefore, the forfeiting authority timely filed a complaint for forfeiture of a bank account within 90 days after the final disposition of the criminal ...

