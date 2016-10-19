Mark Goldberg | Carey Financial

Mark Goldberg, chairman of Carey Financial LLC and president of investment management of W. P. Carey Inc., was given a lifetime achievement award by The Investment Program Association at the IPAVision 2016 Conference with more than 450 Direct Investments industry leaders in attendance.

Goldberg joined the IPA board of directors in 2010 and in 2014 was named chairman. In January 2015, he assumed the role of IPA’s chair emeritus. Prior to his executive leadership positions at Carey Financial and W. P. Carey, Goldberg was president and chief executive officer of Royal Alliance Associates Inc., an independent broker-dealer and member of one of the nation’s largest networks of independent financial advisers. Before his successful tenure at Royal Alliance, Goldberg was executive vice president of SunAmerica Financial Network and served as president of SunAmerica’s securities affiliate in Tokyo.

Goldberg is a member of the board of directors of St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children and serves on its executive committee. He is a member of the Advisory Board for Simply Money, a Registered Investment Adviser and media company.

