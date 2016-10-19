Marriott returning to Athens in 2018

Share this: Email

Bethesda- based Marriott International’s new agreement with Chandris Hotels will mark the return of the Marriott Hotel brand to the city of Athens, following an absence of more than two years. Once the hotel completes its $15 million transformation, the Athens Marriott Hotel will debut in 2018 with 366 rooms. Chandris Hotels currently runs the hotel as the independent ...