Md. firms team up on cybersecurity, tech service bundle

By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2016

Two Maryland technology firms are in a deal to combine the services they offer. Deep Run Security Services LLC, an information security business in Baltimore, and Convergence Technology Consulting LLC, a technology-consulting firm headquartered in Columbia, now have an offering of cybersecurity risk management and strategic technology services. Deep Run Security is the maker of the Spectrum risk management portal, which serves for ...

