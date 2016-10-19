Dunbar to let partners resell its cybersecurity services

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A security company headquartered in Hunt Valley is letting providers of technical services resell its cybersecurity offerings. Dunbar Armored Inc.'s Dunbar Security Solutions is offering a channel partner program. Partners can offer their clients access to Dunbar's security operations center, staffed with analysts trained in log analysis, network and computer monitoring, firewall management, vulnerability management, and threat remediation. The program provides ...