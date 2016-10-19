Quantcast
Don't Miss

Dunbar to let partners resell its cybersecurity services

By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2016

A security company headquartered in Hunt Valley is letting providers of technical services resell its cybersecurity offerings. Dunbar Armored Inc.'s Dunbar Security Solutions is offering a channel partner program. Partners can offer their clients access to Dunbar's security operations center, staffed with analysts trained in log analysis, network and computer monitoring, firewall management, vulnerability management, and threat remediation. The program provides ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo