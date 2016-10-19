Quantcast
Maryland Insurance Administration defeats pay discrimination lawsuit

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 19, 2016

The Maryland Insurance Administration has defeated a lawsuit filed last year by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claiming the agency paid female investigators less than male employees with the same job. A federal judge granted summary judgment in favor of the agency last week, citing evidence that pay disparities were caused by factors such as the employees’ differing ...

