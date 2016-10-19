Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. nonprofit agrees with Indian state to boost science, development

Both will promote $3 billion White Oak mixed-use project

By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2016

A nonprofit based in White Oak has plans to collaborate on regulations, science, and planned development with a state in southern India. The IV2 Alliance Inc. and the state of Telangana, India on Oct. 13 signed a memorandum of understanding, agreeing to establish a framework to explore opportunities to boost regulatory science and biomedical development. The plan builds on an International ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo