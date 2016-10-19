Quantcast
Judge orders pair to return to Md. for trial in soldier’s death

By: Associated Press October 19, 2016

SAN ANTONIO — A federal judge has ordered that a soldier stationed in San Antonio and his girlfriend be returned to Maryland to face charges related to the shooting death of his wife, a fellow soldier. The San Antonio Express-News reports 35-year-old Army Sgt. Maliek Kearney was denied bail during a court hearing Tuesday. Kearney's girlfriend, 31-year-old ...

