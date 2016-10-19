Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. agency seeks mulligan on lowest-bid deal

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 19, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — Sometimes the lowest bidder isn't the best. Maryland's three-member Board of Public Works Wednesday unanimously approved an emergency short-term deal to replace a winning bidder, whose bid was so low it attracted questions earlier this year from Comptroller Peter Franchot. Ultimately, the lowest bidder quickly faltered in its contractual obligations and was terminated by the Department of ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo