Charges dropped for man accused of stalking Miss Maryland

By: Associated Press October 19, 2016

WESTMINSTER — Prosecutors have dismissed charges against a Germantown man accused of stalking and harassing Miss Maryland. According to online court records, all three charges were dropped Tuesday against 51-year-old Valencio Fernandes Pires. Maryland State Police arrested Pires in August after 19-year-old Hannah Brewer of Manchester filed a report saying she had received frightening and unwanted contact ...

