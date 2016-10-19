Quantcast
Mylan’s settlement with Justice Department not tough enough, senator says

By: Bloomberg Jared S. Hopkins October 19, 2016

    Mylan NV’s $465 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over Medicaid rebates for its EpiPen allergy shot is a “sweetheart deal,” and the company should face a criminal investigation, Senator Richard Blumenthal said Wednesday. Medicaid, which provides health insurance to the poor in the U.S., gets a 23 percent discount on brand-name drugs and ...

