Mylan’s settlement with Justice Department not tough enough, senator says

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Mylan NV’s $465 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over Medicaid rebates for its EpiPen allergy shot is a “sweetheart deal,” and the company should face a criminal investigation, Senator Richard Blumenthal said Wednesday. Medicaid, which provides health insurance to the poor in the U.S., gets a 23 percent discount on brand-name drugs and ...