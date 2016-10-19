November Path To Excellence Event

The Daily Record and co-hosts invite you to attend The Daily Record’s Path to Excellence networking series in Prince George County.

Date: Thursday, November 3rd, 2016

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Academic Commons at Salisbury University, 1101 Camden Avenue Salisbury, MD 21801.

Donation requests:

The Daily Record’s Path To Excellence magazine identifies women leaders throughout Maryland to tell their story, help mentor the next generation of leaders and build connections between business women across the state of Maryland.

Host Committee Members: TBA