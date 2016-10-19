Bringing a pet to work? Enjoy, but think of the risks.

NEW YORK — When a conference call turns tedious, Brent Robertson can still count on getting a smile from watching Gus rolling around on the floor. The golden retriever is a regular visitor to Fathom, Robertson's management consulting business in West Hartford, Connecticut. So are Pookie and Ari, dogs owned by two of Robertson's co-workers. Beyond the ...