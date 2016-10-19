Zachary Haugen and Aaron Fuccello | Murthy Law Firm

Zachary Haugen has joined Murthy Law Firm as an attorney and Aaron Fuccello has joined the legal team as a junior attorney.

Prior to joining the Murthy Law Firm, Haugen was a Foreign Service officer who had served as a consular officer with the U.S. Department of State in Indonesia. He adjudicated thousands of nonimmigrant visa cases and has an in-depth understanding of the consular side of visa processing. Haugen has a Bachelor of Arts, with distinction in political science (summa cum laude) from the University of Minnesota. He graduated with his Juris Doctorate (summa cum laude) from American University Washington College of Law. Haugen’s international experience also includes service as a Peace Corps Volunteer.

While in law school, Fuccello was a student practitioner with the Stuart H. Smith Law Clinic’s Immigration Section. He represented clients before the New Orleans Immigration Court in removal proceedings and asylum cases. He has a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Vermont. He graduated with his Juris Doctorate from Loyola University School of Law in New Orleans.

