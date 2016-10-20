Quantcast
Don't Miss

Baltimore County will accelerate police body cameras, training for standoffs

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Josh Hicks October 20, 2016

Baltimore County will equip all uniformed officers with body cameras within a year and review how officers respond to individuals with mental-health and drug-abuse issues, officials said Wednesday. The reforms were announced 11 weeks after the death of Korryn Gaines, a 23-year-old mother who was shot by police as she wielded a shotgun during a standoff ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo