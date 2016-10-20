Quantcast
Don't Miss

Baltimore sues ex-Light City partners for trademark infringement

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 20, 2016

Baltimore is seeking a court order to block former partners in the city’s Light City festival from using the phrase in their marketing efforts, saying it belongs to Baltimore.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo