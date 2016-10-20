DR. JANI ASSOCIATES, LLC v. DANIEL S. SMITHPETER, M.D.

Share this: Email

Contracts -- Breach -- Failure to state a claim In the spring of 2012, Dr. Jani Associates, LLC, appellant, entered into a contract to purchase all assets of a professional corporation named Daniel S. Smithpeter, M.D., P.C., which corporation was owned by Dr. Daniel Smithpeter, appellee. Two years later, Dr. Jani Associates, LLC, filed suit against ...