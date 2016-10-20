Quantcast
First new Station North apartments set to break ground

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 20, 2016

Station North Arts & Entertainment District’s first new multifamily construction project is set to break ground on Tuesday. The Nelson Kohl apartments at 20 E. Lanvale St., by SA+A Development, will provide 103 market-rate units in an eight-story building that’s expected to cost $25 million. The project is scheduled to be delivered in the late fall ...

