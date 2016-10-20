Quantcast
Heroin crime immunity yields mixed results, AP review finds

Ending the cycle of abuse more important than not pressing charges, experts say

By: Associated Press Ann Sanner and Philip Marcelo October 20, 2016

Reeling from a surge in heroin overdoses, authorities in the Cincinnati area made an offer: Hand in potentially deadly drugs and you won't be charged. But the blanket immunity granted by a judge there over a month ago hasn't brought in any heroin so far. Results from similar efforts elsewhere have also yielded few drugs, according ...

