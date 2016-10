Laura K. Finney has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty as a Realtor and member of the Mark Angelozzi Team. She is a resident of Stevenson and a former business owner. Finney earned a Bachelor of Arts from Gettysburg College and served on the Alumni Board at Calvert School.

