LEVON STOKES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Writ of actual innocence -- Significant possibility of different result This appeal flows from the denial of a petition for writ of actual innocence that Levon Stokes, appellant, filed in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. In 1993, appellant was found guilty by a jury of the first degree murder of Angelo Garrison, ...

