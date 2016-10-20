Quantcast
Maryland wants its residents to practice earthquake safety

By: Associated Press October 20, 2016

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — Earthquakes may be unusual in Maryland, but emergency management officials are urging residents to know what to do when one happens. The Maryland Emergency Management Agency is asking residents to take part in the Great SouthEast ShakeOut on Thursday. The nationwide drill will show participants proper earthquake preparedness and safety techniques. The ShakeOut is held ...

