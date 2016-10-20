Quantcast
Ex-Towson student accused in hazing gets probation before judgement

By: Associated Press October 20, 2016

TOWSON — A former Towson University student charged in a fraternity hazing incident that left a pledge hospitalized has gotten probation before judgment. Court records show 21-year-old Evan Francis of Olney was granted probation before judgment on Monday. He had been charged with hazing a 19-year-old, who police say was forced to drink something that burned ...

